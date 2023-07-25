YNW Melly Will Be Retried in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly will be retried for the 2018 first-degree murder of late associates Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, per the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, was involved with month-long court proceedings until Saturday (July 22), when Broward Circuit Court Judge John J. Murphy III declared a mistrial after three days of deliberation.

“These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions,” Murphy said to jurors. “We very much appreciate the fact that you gave us the time because we’ve been here a long time. We understand that. You gave us the time and you did your best effort to [bring about resolution] but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen.”

Demons’ trial began in mid-June and was streamed live on Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel. The jury was not present for the proceedings, but prosecutors argued that Demons’ killed Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, in a vehicle after visiting a Fort Lauderdale recording studio. Afterward, the rapper is alleged to have brought their bodies to the hospital, claiming the two were victims of a drive-by shooting.

“Anthony Williams was shot in the back of the head. That was planned for when he was sleeping so that he couldn’t fight back. That was a premeditated planned killing of Williams, where there would be an alibi already discussed,” said assistant state prosecutor Kristine Bradley, per NBC Miami.

Demons’ case went to trial four-and-a-half years after his arrest. If convicted, he faces a death penalty. Another YNW associate, Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry, also awaits trial in connection with Thomas and Willams’ murders.