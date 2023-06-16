Kendrick Lamar Is In His Finsta Era With ‘Jojoruski’ Instagram Account

The elusive Kendrick Lamar is giving fans a peek into his day-to-day life. On Thursday (June 15), the 35-year-old rapper’s official Instagram account showed that he only follows @jojoruski. On the page, its first image is a selfie of Lamar, while 12 other posts show images of the late 2Pac, Michael Jackson, Lamar posing in a hoodie that reads “Silly Hoe” and more.

Now at 295K followers, Lamar’s fans and collaborators have been able to comment under the page’s images. Last year, Lamar released his long-awaited (and Grammy-winning) fifth album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, also touring with fellow pgLang signees Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. This year, Lamar will continue performing, this time at festival tour stops, including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Last week, he was a co-headliner of New York’s Governors Ball.

Since Tyler, the Creator made a surprise appearance in the music video for Lamar and Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” it’s rumored that both acts will potentially lead the return of Camp Flog Gnaw. Weeks ahead of “The Hillbillies,” Lamar appeared on the remix to Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem.”

It was recently revealed that Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour is currently the highest-grossing rap tour in history, earning $110.9 million across 73 shows. Next, the Compton native will toss his hat in the movie ring as executive producer on an upcoming comedy directed by South Park creator Trey Parker. The film, which depicts a Black slave reenactor at a history museum discovering that “his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” will be available to stream on Paramount+ upon its release.