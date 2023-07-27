J. Cole & Kevin Hart Discuss Female Rap, Meditation & More on ‘Hart to Hart’

Kevin Hart continues to bring out hip-hop’s elite on his Peacock talk show Hart to Hart. This time, he enlisted J. Cole. On a new episode of Hart to Hart, the Dreamville Records co-founder praised contemporary female rappers, saying that there’s a “whole different crop of young superstars and styles.”

“I've been feeling like this for maybe a year or two [and] I hate to say it almost because it sounds almost like pandering, but I really do think, like, man, it's a lot of fire female rappers,” he added.

Hart also sounded off, saying that there’s never been a “volume” of women in rap like there’s recently been. "It was never like that, you always had one... a Lil Kim, a Foxy," he continued. "There could never be more than one, it almost felt like, now it's like, bro, we getting moments and moments and moments. I think that's hard."

Hart to Heart | Exclusive Look youtu.be

Although there currently isn’t a female rapper signed to Dreamville Records, Cole has collaborated with artists like BIA (“London”) and Missy Elliott (“Nobody’s Perfect”). In 2020, he went diss-for-diss with Noname, who’s slated to release her sophomore album, Sundial, in August. As Cole’s issues with Noname were exacerbated by fans on social media, the rapper also discussed his limited online use with Hart.



“I had set rules for myself. One was like, ‘bro, you can’t go on social media no more’…Nobody’s there to be like, don’t Google yourself. Don’t search your name,” he said. “I had set some rules for myself, some baseline rules like, yo, don’t go on Twitter. Don’t read your replies.That’s rule number one. Number two, when you’re creating, you got to create from a pure place only. That was a rule I set for myself. Everything has to only be truly what you feel in your heart.”

In 2018, Cole released the single “Kevin’s Heart,” titled after the comedian and actor, about his past infidelity scandal.