J. Cole Connects With Gucci Mane & Mike WiLL Made-It for "There I Go"

Gucci Mane and J. Cole collide on new single, “There I Go.” Released Friday (August 25), ‘ the song is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, and is expected to appear on Gucci’s forthcoming album, Breath of Fresh Air. Singles that GuWop has released throughout the year include “06 Gucci” featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage, “Pissy” featuring Roddy Ricch,”and “King Snipe” featuring Kodak Black.

While Gucci declared last week that he wants to sign Virginia country artist Oliver Anthony, the Atlanta native recently added Tennessee rapper Brezden to his 1017 roster.

Gucci Mane - There I Go (feat. J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It) [Official Music Video] youtu.be

While Cole last released his Grammy-nominated sixth studio album, The Off-Season, in 2021, he’s appeared on singles with BTS member J-Hope (“On the Street”) and Bas ("Passport Bros"). The North Carolina rapper is also featured on Burna Boy track “Thanks” from the Nigerian artist’s new album, I Told Them…



In his verse, Cole compares the collaborators to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA championship victory in 2000, 2001 and 2002: “Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin’ a ring, then we gon’ repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin’ us on the low, we like the cheat sheet,” Cole raps.

Burna Boy - Thanks (feat. J. Cole) [Official Audio] youtu.be

While on Complex‘s 360 with Speedy, Burna talked about their “Thanks” studio session, alluding to Cole’s Laker reference being inspired by the recording atmosphere.

Burna Boy Dismisses “Black Culture” Misquote & New Album ‘I Told Them…’ | 360 With Speedy www.youtube.com

“I can’t really remember everything, but eventually, we end up in the studio. The rest is history. It was a crazy day. There was a bunch of basketball players in the studio,” he said.

