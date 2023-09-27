J. Cole Boosts Colin Kaepernick’s Appeal to ‘Lead’ New York Jets Practice Squad

Colin Kaepernick is looking to get back on the field, and has gotten support from J. Cole. On Tuesday (September 26), the “My Life” rapper publicized a letter written by free agent quarterback Kaepernick, who requested to join the New York Jets practice team.

"I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant," the 38-year-old artist wrote in the caption. "My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me."

In the letter, written to NY Jets general manager Joe Douglas, Kaepernick shared his aspirations to "lead the practice squad." "I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week," he wrote. "If I were able to fill this role for the team, I believe this allows for multiple things."



The 35-year-old added that he was writing to Douglas "in response to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Rodgers,” who tore his Achilles tendon at the beginning of the season. Although Rodgers underwent a successful operation, the Jets quarterback is out for the rest of the season.

Kaepernick has not been involved with the NFL for nearly seven years, as the 49ers quarterback protested police brutality during games by kneeling or ‘taking a knee.’ In July, the Milwaukee native told Sports Illustrated about his refusal to give up on football. “I’m going to keep pushing,” Kaepernick said. “I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive.

On the flipside, J. Cole has shown growing interest in sports, recently acquiring part-ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. The North Carolina native also helped NBA power forward Caleb Martin get a spot on the Miami Heat.