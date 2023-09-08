'The Boy and the Heron' Might Not Be Hayao Miyazaki's Last Movie

Looks like we’ll be getting more anime greatness from legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. At the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night (September 7), Studio Ghibli vice president Junichi Nishioka confirmed to film critic and arts reporter Eli Glasner that the upcoming SB film, The Boy and The Heron, would not be Miyazaki's last project.

Nishioka went on to say that the 82-year-old director has even returned to Ghibli offices to propose new ideas for potential films. Often going on hiatuses, Miyazaki broke his 10-year retirement to direct the new SB film The Boy and the Heron, set to premiere in North America on December 8.

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official Teaser Trailer youtu.be

The film made its release in Japan in July under the title ‘Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka,’ which translates to How Do You Live? Described by Ghibli as a “grand fantasy,” the 124-minute film was released with no trailers and limited publicity, which includes a single promotional poster. The film is also based off of the 1937 Genzaburo Yoshino-authored best-selling novel of the same title, which even makes an appearance in the film. The Boy and the Heron, which has grossed $52.5 million to date in Japan, marks Miyazaki’s first since 2013’s The Wind Rises.

The synopsis reads, “A young boy names Mahito longing for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.”