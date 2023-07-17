Dr. Dre Says Rap Forefathers Who Diss Newer Rap Sound Like "Somebody’s F****** Grandfather"

Kevin Hart has interviewed hip-hop heavyweights on his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart. Recently joining his slate of guests like JAY-Z and Ice Cube is Dr. Dre, who showed an openness to discussing his rap peers, some of who criticize the rise of millennial and Gen-Z rappers.

During their chat, they entered a conversation with Dre, legal name Andre Young, about “the climate of rap now” and “the state of hip-hop today.” Hart then asked the 58-year-old about older rappers who don’t embrace or support younger hip-hop artists.

"F*** that," Dre said. "Let me tell you something. Hip-hop is what it is. Anybody that’s talking about the state of hip-hop right now and talking about it from a negative place sounds like somebody’s f****** grandfather. You know what I’m saying? This is just what it is. Hip-hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it."

Why Dr. Dre Calls Kendrick Lamar a 'Forever Artist' | Hart to Heart www.youtube.com

Dr. Dre on His Biggest Musical Partnerships from Eminem to Snoop Dogg | Hart to Heart www.youtube.com

Although Young admitted that he doesn’t listen to “a lot” of newer hip-hop music, he acknowledged young artist’s drive to use innovative recording techniques.



"They have everything at their fingertips right now, but you can’t be mad at that," he said. "This is what it is. If you don’t like it, m***********, do something about it. If you don’t like what’s happening right now, are you f****** strong enough or talented enough to do something new to change it, to do something that you like? Other than that, shut the f***up. That’s it. Stop hating."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Young spoke about being a mentor to hip-hop veterans Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, all who performed with him during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show last year.

While Young’s fans await his much-delayed album Detox, earlier this year, he re-released his seminal 1993 debut The Chronic to streaming services.