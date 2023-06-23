‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Has Multiple Versions

There’s an easter egg in the long-awaited animation epic Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After a Twitter user shared differences in a scene between character Miguel O’Hara and his virtual assistant Lyla, Spider-Verse associate editor confirmed multiple versions of the film, which is still in theaters.





A Reddit list also shows key changes between the film versions, with scenes featuring protagonist Miles Morales, supporting character Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, supervillain The Spot, and more.



Prior to the revelation, the Spider-Verse swung into more success. According to Deadline, the film has earned a total of $506.3 million at the global box office since its June 2 theatrical release, five times its $100 production budget. Domestically, the film has garnered $290.4 million while its international release has grossed $215.9 to date.

The Spider-Verse fame is partially due to marketing, as its Metro Boomin executive-produced 13-song soundtrack – with features from Nas, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Swae Lee, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and more – led to children and adults raving over the Sony Pictures and Marvel Entertainment franchise. With its strong opening, the new Spider-Verse, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to release in March 2024.

For more music from the Spider-Verse franchise, concerts for Into the Spider-Verse will be held in various cities throughout the country starting in August.

For those unfamiliar with the new Spider-Verse, here’s an official description via Sony Pictures:



Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfield (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson "Jeff" Morales), Luna Lauren Vélez (Rio Morales), Issa Rae (Jess Drew / Spider-Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Hobie Brown / Spider-Punk) and more.