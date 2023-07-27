Critics & Fans Rave Over ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

A new generation of superhero fans are being put on to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Early critics and fans got a viewing of the new film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, one week before its August 2nd release, with its storyline and CGI imagery receiving rave reviews.

Mutant Mayhem currently has a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics lauding the cast, which includes Jackie Chan (Splinter), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Seth Rogan (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Ice Cube (Superfly), Ayo Edebiri (April), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and more.

“They have delivered exactly what you might hope they would: a fiendishly clever, funny but appropriately faithful take on a brand that just hasn’t quit since coming into the world as a modest comic book in 1983 from the minds of Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman,” Deadline wrote about the contributions of producers Rogan and Evan Goldberg, along with director Jeff Rowe.

Indiewire joined in the TMNT celebration, calling Mutant Mayhem “the latest entry into the half-shell canon, is another fresh, funny animated outing that breathes serious new life into a classic franchise, proving that even old IP has its legs (claws?).”

The TMNT film series began in the early 1990s, and was revived in the mid-2000s. Mutant Mayhem follows 2016’s Dave Green-directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, a animation and live-action crossover, which starred Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Brian Tee, Tyler Perry, and more. A Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series premiered on Nickelodeon in 2018 before moving to Nicktoons where it ended in 2020.

Check out more reviews below.