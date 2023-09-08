Busta Rhymes & Coi Leray Go On Great Escape In “Luxury Life” Collaboration

Coi Leray and Busta Rhymes reconnect for new collaboration “Luxury Life.” Released on Friday (September 8), “Luxury Life” marks Busta’s latest single since “Beach Ball” with BIA. Both are expected to be on the Brooklyn rapper’s 11th studio album, slated to release by the end of the year. In late August, Leray dropped new EP Blue Moon.

In the Benny Boom-directed music video for “Luxury Life,” Busta and Leray are seen going on a crime spree à la Bonnie and Clyde and 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction. The song also samples The Whole Darn Family classic “Seven Minutes of Funk,” best known for being sampled on JAY-Z and Foxy Brown’s “Ain’t No N****.”

Busta Rhymes - LUXURY LIFE (Official Music Video) ft. Coi Leray www.youtube.com

“Luxury Life” also follows Leray’s “Players (DJ Saige Remix),” which samples Busta’s Grammy-nominated 1997 single "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and features the former Leaders of the New School member on the official track. Leray also performed the song in dedication to Busta during the 2023 BET Awards when the rapper earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. Also appearing for the all-star set was Rah Digga, Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz, BIA, Super Cat, Spice, Scar Lip, Cutty Ranks, Skillibeng, M.O.P., and Busta himself.

Rah Digga, Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray & More Pay Tribute To Busta Rhymes! | BET Awards '23 www.youtube.com

In May, “Luxury Life” producer Swizz Beatz confirmed that he’s executive producer of Busta’s forthcoming LP, along with Timbaland and Pharrell Williams. “It’s 2023 my bro got all new deals, all new music coming out,” Swizz said in a clip celebrating Busta’s 51st birthday. “I just want to take the time to say that I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style [and] voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.”