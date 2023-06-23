Best Songs of The Week: ft. Mac Miller, Young Thug, and More

Scroll through selections from this week’s sequence below and subscribe to Okayplayer’s Spotify channel today.

Kahlil Blu - "ANNOYED"

A skittering, almost serpentine stunner from the stellarly elastic new Kahlil Blu album, *METROPOLIS, which is out today via blusounds.

Big Freedia - "Throw It Back"

Big Freedia delivers another NOLA bounce anthem on this rattling club cut from her new album, Central City, which is out today via Queen Diva Music, featuring appearances from Kamaiyah, Ciara, Lil Wayne, Kelly Price, and more.

Key Glock - "Last Man Standing"

Key Glock rides off into the sunset on this hazy standout from the newly released expanded edition of Glockoma 2, which is out today via Paper Route and EMPIRE.

Young Thug featuring Lil Uzi Vert - "Hellcat Kenny"

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert are a synth-dicing duo on this frigid selection from the Atlanta rapper's surprise album from prison, Business is Business, which landed today via 300 Entertainment, YSL, and Atlantic Records, featuring an extensive roster of heavy hitters, including Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and more.

Mac Miller featuring Earl Sweatshirt - "The Star Room (OG Version)"

The original Earl Sweatshirt-assisted version of the opener to Mac Miller's Watching Movies with The Sound Off finally gets a proper home on the 10th-anniversary edition of the album, which arrives today via Rostrum Records.