Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) reunite on their quest to save the universe in the official trailer for Dune: Part Two. On Thursday (June 29th), the official trailer for the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed action-drama was released, also debuting new characters Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) and Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).



“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon back in March, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

“In the first movie, Paul Atreides is a student… we really see Paul Atreides become a leader here,” Chalamet added.

Part Two follows 2021’s Dune, which was also released to HBO Max (now just Max) on its theatrical date. Despite being available to stream, the inaugural film still had strong theater viewership, earning $400 million globally and six Academy Awards. The film is based on the Dune saga, a 1965 science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert.

Part Two will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee,” per the film’s synopsis.

Dune: Part Two comes to theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer below.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2 www.youtube.com

This story was updated on June 29th, 2023