TLC is bringing their crazy, sexy, cool story to the stage. With Olivier-Award winner Kwame Kwei-Armah as writer-director, CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical will premiere next year at Arena Stage Theater from June 12, 2026 through Aug. 9. According to THR , the project is being described as a “semi-biographical” look at the chart-topping '90s trio, which produced hit albums and massive songs such as “No Scrubs,” “What About Your Friends” and “Waterfalls.”

The musical is produced by Bill Diggins’ Diggit Theatrical Group.

“TLC completely changed the game,” Diggins said in a press statement. “Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

T-Boz shared the producer’s sentiment.

“Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true. We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge.”

TLC formed in Atlanta in the early 90s and rose to superstardom. Members T-Boz, Chilli and the late Left Eye became icons of a generation; becoming known for an infectious mix of self-awareness, female empowerment and sex appeal en route to becoming perhaps the biggest girl group of the era. They first revealed plans to take their story to the musical stage back in 2023 .

Now they’ve made that dream a reality.

“We have some of the best people in the business working on this project,” Chilli said in a statement. “Audiences will get to hear our story – mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction – told in our own way, and of course it’s set to all your favorite hits!”

CrazySexyCool – The Musical will world premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, in June 2026 for eight weeks as part of Arena Stage’s 75th anniversary season.