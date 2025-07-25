How to Be Outside, Inside Featuring DJ Goldie Harris

DJ Goldie Harris knows how to move a crowd, but when she’s off the decks, her energy shifts to something slower, softer, more grounded. The Jamaican-American tastemaker spends her days crafting culture on and off stage, whether she’s spinning at fashion week or curating talent at UnitedMasters. But when it’s time to recharge, she seeks out spaces that feel intimate, intentional, and just far enough from the noise. From skyline views in Brooklyn to slow mornings and low-key dinners, Goldie’s New York is all about balance. Connection without overwhelm, movement without burnout, luxury without pressure.

Okayplayer: When you want to be “outside” without really being outside, where do you go in NYC?

DJ Goldie Harris: When I want to be “outside” without actually dealing with the chaos of outside, I love spots that give you a social atmosphere but still feel a little tucked away. Like Dumbo House is perfect for that, it’s elevated, low-pressure, and you still get that gorgeous view of the skyline over the water. It feels like you're participating in the city without having to fully engage with the noise of it.

Where do you go when you want to be around people, but not overwhelmed by people?

I’m big on hosting, whether it’s a kickback, a BBQ, or a little dinner, my home is my favorite space to be social without the chaos. I love curating a vibe where the energy feels intimate and intentional. But if I’m not home, I lean toward smaller venues, hotel lobbies, or low-key lounges and spaces where the presence of others feels comforting, not chaotic. It’s about being around people without needing to perform. Just connected, relaxed, and grounded.

What does your perfect NYC day look like, from morning to night?

My perfect NYC day starts with the slowest morning possible, with no alarms, no rush. Just vibing and letting the day come to me. Then I’d head to Ladybird for a late brunch, followed by some shopping, maybe records, maybe clothes, maybe nothing serious, just wandering and seeing what catches my eye. Somewhere in there, I’d sneak in a little self-care: a massage, nails, or even just a quiet moment alone in a park or a gallery.