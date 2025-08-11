Editor's Note: This story was originally published in September 2016 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.



New York hit some of the highest temperatures of the summer, but that didn't stop attendees at Panorama Festival from having a good time.

The third and final day of the Panorama Music Festival featured standout sets from A$AP Rocky (accompanied by the A$AP Mob), Run The Jewels, Sia and LCD Soundsystem, whose headlining performance also doubled as a highly-anticipated hometown show.

Top Dawg Entertainment's very own SZA offered an enjoyable set as one of the festival's earlier performers on Sunday. Aside from going through established favorites "Babylon" and "Child's Play" from 2014's Z, the artist also performed her latest release "twoAM" (a reworked version of PartyNextDoor's "Come and See Me") and a new track called "Go Gina". Charming and energetic, SZA worked the stage alongside her live band while also taking the time to shoutout her mother (who was in attendance) and serenade a fan who was celebrating their birthday at the festival.

"Y'all here for another band? Cause y'all look confused as fuck," Killer Mike said to the Panorama audience as Run The Jewels kicked into their set. Considering the recent shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, as well as this year's political climate, it's no surprise that Killer Mike and El-P were candid in their critiques of the country, dedicating "Lie, Cheat, Steal" to politicians across the United States, and inciting a "Fuck Donald Trump" chant. The duo's performance was arguably the best of the last day, as the rap heavyweights offered an energetic set that served to remind attendees why RTJ is one of the best rap groups currently out and doing it.

A$AP Rocky served the populace as one of the evening's main acts. He provided a mostly satisfying set, performing solo cuts and allowing the rest of the A$AP Mob some shine on the Panorama festival stage. A$AP Ferg reinvigorated the crowd when he came out to perform "New Level," one of the standout tracks from his latest album Always Strive and Prosper. And even though Rocky didn't do notable singles such as "Everyday" or "Wild For The Night," the rapper still offered an enjoyable performance from beginning to end.

The next year, Panorama Music Festival got together for the last time. The 2017 festival, featuring Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala, Mitski and more, has been on an indefinite hiatus since.