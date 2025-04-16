Nas and Mass Appeal Set to Release New Albums from New York Hip-Hop Legends

Nas and Mass Appeal have announced their ambitious “Legend Has It” series. It will feature seven releases this year from seven hip-hop icons. Mass Appeal teased the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic video.

The featured seven artists are Ghostface Killah , Mobb Deep , Raekwon , De La Soul, the late Big L, Nas himself, and a yet-to-be-named special guest. Earlier this year, Alchemist shared the news that he was working on a Mobb Deep album during an appearance on The Breakfast Club while discussing the impact of late Mobb Deep member Prodigy. “They did so much work, it was insane. You could just peel back layers in Prodigy’s rhymes. He was ahead of his time,” Alc said. “Their discography is unmatched. P’s legend lives. He did more than the average person while he was here, and he even left behind a lot of stuff,” he continued. “So we’re lucky enough to be working on a new Mobb Deep project.”