Photo courtesy of Mass Appeal.
Nas and Mass Appeal Set to Release New Albums from New York Hip-Hop Legends
The “Legend Has It” series features seven releases from iconic hip-hop acts including Ghostface, Mobb Deep and De La Soul.
Nas and Mass Appeal have announced their ambitious “Legend Has It” series. It will feature seven releases this year from seven hip-hop icons. Mass Appeal teased the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic video.
The featured seven artists are Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, De La Soul, the late Big L, Nas himself, and a yet-to-be-named special guest. Earlier this year, Alchemist shared the news that he was working on a Mobb Deep album during an appearance on The Breakfast Club while discussing the impact of late Mobb Deep member Prodigy.
“They did so much work, it was insane. You could just peel back layers in Prodigy’s rhymes. He was ahead of his time,” Alc said.
“Their discography is unmatched. P’s legend lives. He did more than the average person while he was here, and he even left behind a lot of stuff,” he continued. “So we’re lucky enough to be working on a new Mobb Deep project.”
Mass Appeal issued an official press release this morning, further explaining the significance of this series.
“Legend Has It... is dedicated to celebrating and spotlighting some of the most important and influential hip-hop artists of all time; trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture, and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world, leaving an indelible mar,” it says. “This unparalleled series of Legend Has It... releases features rap icon and Mass Appeal Records co-founder Nas and super-producer DJ Premier’s reprisal of their groundbreaking partnership; Ghostface Killah’s long-rumoured Supreme Clientele 2 sequel to his 2000 classic; plus a fresh offering, Emperor’s New Clothes, from fellow Wu-Tang Clan lynchpin Raekwon The Chef.”
The news of “Legends Have It” quickly sparked reactions on social media.
“Nas label Mass Appeal is what’s been missing badly,” tweeted one user. “A label that provides a platform for legends. They have albums coming from Mobb Deep, De La Soul, Raekwon, DJ Premier and Big L. Ghostface album is legit AF too!!!”
“This is like old head heaven right here,” tweeted another. “I cannot wait.”
In other Nas-related news, the Queens legend is also preparing to perform his classic debut Illmatic with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. According to WBFF, NAS: Illmatic Live with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is set for July.
