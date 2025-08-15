How Rap's 2010s Heavyweights Changed the Game

Since its humble beginnings in the Bronx in 1973, hip-hop has evolved into one of the planet’s top musical genres, thanks in part to the boundary-pushing artists throughout its lifetime. Whereas before, when the music was discovered through the radio, television, and word of mouth, by the 2010s, hip-hop was fully entrenched in the digital age, and new rappers were being discovered thanks to culturally impactful hip-hop blogs, then-nascent streaming platforms such as YouTube and Soundcloud, and mixtape websites like Datpiff. The rappers that emerged from this era would redefine hip-hop, taking the genre to new heights and imparting their impact beyond the boundaries of music.

These are the most influential rappers of the 2010s.

Drake

Breakout Year: 2009 Key Tracks: “Best I Ever Had”, “Houstatlantavegas” Although in recent times Drake’s cultural currency has been called into question, there’s no denying that he is one of the most commercially pivotal rappers throughout the 2010s. Drake has been at the forefront with his blend of singing and rapping and — in many of his earlier works — embracing his vulnerabilities in a genre that discourages it. His moody production style, thanks to Canadian producer Noah “40” Shebib, has been utilized as a popular template for artists both in hip-hop and R&B.

J. Cole

Breakout year: 2011 Key Tracks: “Workout”, “Mr. Nice Watch” J. Cole is frequently grouped in the “big three” of hip-hop’s blog era with peers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, J. Cole’s impact lies in shaping a more positive and introspective narrative within the culture to assuage some of its more negative aspects. J.Cole has also taken on the larger role as sage wisdom with his Dreamville roster, whose acts vary drastically from some of their more “commercial-friendly” contemporaries.

Nicki Minaj

Breakout Year: 2009 Key Tracks: "Itty Bitty Piggy," verse on Kanye West’s “Monster” Frequently regarded as the “Queen of Rap”, Nicki Minaj has been breaking barriers for women in a male-dominated space since her emergence. She’s also pushed the envelope of creativity by adopting a more theatrical flair in both her witty lyrics and vocal intonations, which has inspired many who followed suit. Nicki Minaj’s impact can’t be understated, especially her contributions to one of the best verses in hip-hop history as a featured artist on “Monster.”

Kendrick Lamar

Breakout Year: 2010 Key Tracks: "HiiiPower", "Swimming Pools (Drank)" Kendrick Lamar has successfully parlayed introspection and lyrical density into both critical and commercial acclaim. Throughout his career, Lamar has been one of the 2010s' more experimental musicians, incorporating jazz instrumentals and curating grand album concepts. Those efforts have won him a horde of Grammys and the honor of being the first — and so far only — rapper to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his album DAMN.

Mac Miller

Breakout Year: 2010 Key Tracks: “Nikes on My Feet”, “Frick Park Market” Mac Miller’s impact as a genre-bending artist has had a lasting influence on future songwriters and producers even after his tragic passing in 2018. Despite his introduction as a “frat rapper,” the rapper would later evolve into a deeply introspective artist with a knack for utilizing unorthodox sounds while being emotionally vulnerable and openly authentic about his struggles with both addiction and his mental health.

Wiz Khalifa

Breakout Year: 2010 Key Tracks: “Mezmorized”, “Black and Yellow” Wiz Khalifa’s 2010 mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice, was pivotal for launching the Pittsburgh talent's career into the stratosphere. Khalifa, along with his then-Rostrum Records labelmate Mac Miller, also helped redefine the notion of an “independent music artist,” building a following as large as some of his major label peers.

A$AP Rocky

Breakout Year: 2011 Key Tracks: "Peso", "F**kin Problems" Before he was the fashion icon with the billionaire wifey, A$AP Rocky kicked things off with his 2011 debut mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP. Similar to his penchant for blending streetwear and high end, Rocky made his mark with his marriage of East Coast and Southern rap sensibilities. While today he may be known more for pushing the boundaries of style, throughout the 2010s, he and his A$AP Mob brothers were reimagining what New York-based rap could be.

Tyler, The Creator

Breakout Year: 2011 Key Tracks: “Yonkers”, “Sandwitches” Tyler, the Creator emerged from Los Angeles’ alternative hip-hop scene as an outlier alongside his music collective, Odd Future. Earlier solo projects like Goblin brought him widespread attention, but mostly for his transgressive lyrics and overreliance on shock value. As Tyler has evolved, his work moved away from the trolling nature of the early 2010s, becoming more experimental and grounded. Since then, each subsequent release pushes the boundaries of creativity, and Tyler often shows his appreciation and knowledge of hip-hop history through his songwriting and production.

Chance The Rapper

Breakout Year: 2012 Key Tracks: “Juice”, “Cocoa Butter Kisses” Chance the Rapper became the blueprint for independent artists for his ability to leverage a wide audience without the backing of a major label. His 2013 mixtape Acid Rap became a cultural phenomenon for its unique sound and firmly established the Chicago talent on the hip-hop map, blending elements of jazz, hip-hop, and soul throughout. Chance would follow up Acid Rap with Coloring Book in 2016, which broke records for being the first mixtape to chart on the U.S. Billboard 200 solely on streams and becoming the first streaming-only album ever to win a Grammy in 2017, proving that artists can bypass the traditional gatekeepers in music and carve out their own lane.

Joey Bada$$

Breakout Year: 2012 Key Tracks: “Waves”, “Hardknock” Joey Bada$$’s debut mixtape, 1999, was a perfect blend of the golden age of boom-bap rap and modern soundscapes, from the perspective of an adolescent who hadn't even graduated high school yet. Bada$$ has since remained loyal to the East Coast’s classic sound, pushing against the dominance of both outside regional influences and New York’s own shifting sensibilities. Even with a burgeoning career in Hollywood, Bada$$ has continued celebrating hip-hop’s past glories in his music today.

Cardi B

Breakout Year: 2017 Key Tracks: "Bodak Yellow", "MotorSport" Cardi B's rise to hip-hop prominence was quick and swift. Transitioning from a social media maven to a reality show star to an acclaimed rapper, the Bronx bomber released "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 to commercial and critical acclaim and has not looked back since. Her debut album, 2018's Invasion of Privacy, earned her a number of records: she became the first female rapper to have a solo single certified Diamond, the first female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist, the first female rapper to have two videos on YouTube with more than 1 billion views, and thus far the only female rapper to achieve multiple number one hits in two decades (2010s and 2020s). Like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B has also redefined what success means for female rappers.