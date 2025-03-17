Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu Among Headliners for the Final Dreamville Fest

Dreamville Fest 2025 has announced its star-studded lineup today (March 17), with Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Erykah Badu set to take the stage alongside festival co-founder J. Cole in what is being billed as its final year.

Held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, this year’s festival will feature a Hot Boys reunion–Wayne performing alongside B.G., Turk and Juvenile) on Saturday; as well as Ab-Soul, Chief Keef, Ari Lennox, Lute, Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim, Young Nudy, Bas, Ludacris and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Erykah Badu and J. Cole himself are headlining things on Sunday; with GloRilla, Wale, BigXthaPlug, JID, Tems, EarthGang and Coco Jones also taking the stage that day.

“Our team looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival this spring for our fifth-anniversary celebration,” said Dreamville co-founder and festival president Adam Roy in a statement. “The first weekend in April has grown to become one of our team’s favorite times of the year as an annual NC reunion.”

Full Lineups:

SATURDAY

Lil Wayne with Hot Boys (Juvenile, Turk, and B.G.) and Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman)

21 Savage

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Ludacris

Ari Lennox

Keyshia Cole (celebrating 20 years of The Way It Is)

Bas

Young Nudy

Ab-Soul

Lute

Omen

Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim

Chief Keef

SUNDAY