Erykah Badu attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City (photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue).
Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu Among Headliners for the Final Dreamville Fest
The final year for the popular N.C. .music festival promises to go out with a bang.
Dreamville Fest 2025 has announced its star-studded lineup today (March 17), with Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Erykah Badu set to take the stage alongside festival co-founder J. Cole in what is being billed as its final year.
Held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, this year’s festival will feature a Hot Boys reunion–Wayne performing alongside B.G., Turk and Juvenile) on Saturday; as well as Ab-Soul, Chief Keef, Ari Lennox, Lute, Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim, Young Nudy, Bas, Ludacris and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
Erykah Badu and J. Cole himself are headlining things on Sunday; with GloRilla, Wale, BigXthaPlug, JID, Tems, EarthGang and Coco Jones also taking the stage that day.
“Our team looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival this spring for our fifth-anniversary celebration,” said Dreamville co-founder and festival president Adam Roy in a statement. “The first weekend in April has grown to become one of our team’s favorite times of the year as an annual NC reunion.”
Full Lineups:
SATURDAY
- Lil Wayne with Hot Boys (Juvenile, Turk, and B.G.) and Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman)
- 21 Savage
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- Ludacris
- Ari Lennox
- Keyshia Cole (celebrating 20 years of The Way It Is)
- Bas
- Young Nudy
- Ab-Soul
- Lute
- Omen
- Kai Ca$h & Niko Brim
- Chief Keef
SUNDAY
- J. Cole
- Erykah Badu
- Tems
- GloRilla
- J.I.D
- Wale
- Coco Jones
- BigXthaPlug
- EarthGang
- Anycia
- Cozz
- Akia