Xzibit Says Loud Records’ Steve Rifkind Blocked Dr. Dre Deal

Xzibit has worked closely with Dr. Dre for years, and the rap veteran actually came very close to officially joining the roster of Dre’s label, Aftermath. X-to-the-Z was speaking to Red Bull ahead of the release of his latest album, Kingmaker, and revealed that his former label boss, Steve Rifkind of Loud Records, kept it from happening by demanding an astronomical amount of money from Dr. Dre to buy out Xzibit’s contract.

“[Rifkind] asked for an $11 million buyout,” Xzibit said. “He just didn’t want to let me go.” In lieu of actually signing Xzibit, Dr. Dre agreed to serve as executive producer of two of X’s Loud albums: 2000s Restless and 2002s Man vs. Machine.

X also revealed that the executive producer role was Dr. Dre’s way of looking out for him.

“He told me that no matter what he was doing or where I landed, he was gonna make sure he was there for me,” said Xzibit.