Busta Rhymes Encourages Lil Kim To “Get active again” in Music

Busta Rhymes had some supportive words for Lil Kim recently.

While celebrating the release of his latest EP, Dragon Season… Equinox, at Manhattan’s Brooklyn Chop House last Friday, Busta praised Kim, who was also in attendance, and encouraged her to continue making more music.

“I made a decision the other night. I called Lil Kim’s phone, and I told the queen, ‘I’m tired of watching you sit down and be quiet. I’m tired of it,’” he said as Kim stood alongside him.

“Other alumnis [are] getting our flowers now,” he continued. “Missy got her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mary J. Blige got her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Missy did records with all of them. Mary did records with all of them. Lil Kim did records with all of them.”

He then went on, offering his remarks directly to Kim, saying, “All right, Kim. We got to light the fuse, the dynamite stick… It’s time to bust your gun, queen.”

“It’s time to get active again, queen. It’s time to show Brooklyn who the f**ing queen of the borough is, queen,” he continued.

“I’m saying this to say, I’m leading the charge,” he added. “Now, if y’all want to see Lil Kim in these streets, f**king s**t up, the way I do, make sure you make some f**king noise in here.”

Although Kim released a new single last year, “Love for Ya” with rising rapper Tayy Brown, it’s been 6 years since she released a full-length album. Her last project was 2019’s 9; a second volume of the album was supposed to be released the following year but never came out.

In 2023, Kim shared that she was working on a lot of different projects — but didn’t hint at any new material.

“I have a book coming, documentary movie, all that stuff is in the works,” she told XXL Magazine . “I’m looking forward to building my own empire as far as being able to have my own artists and, you know, just being able to help someone else’s vision come to fruition. That means a lot to me. I’m only working with new artists, period. And I have my friends and everything. I’m only working with new artists. I love helping other artists’ dreams come to fruition.”

“That makes me feel good. So many people helped me. I’m giving it back, I have my friends, and people I love in the industry. Obviously, I’ll work with them, but yeah, only new artists,” she continued. “I’m working on something big; I don’t want to talk about it yet ’cause it is coming into fruition. But I have something really big I’m working on for new artists. And, you know, everyone sees me from years back, support new artists, support women, so, you know, I just wanna be able to build my own empire. That is it. Building my own empire, you know what I mean?”