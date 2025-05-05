Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Trailer Is Here, and It’s Fire

And just like that, the first trailer for Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s Highest 2 Lowest is here, and yes, it’s as dope as you thought it’d be.

In the 51-second clip for the movie, which also features Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and A$AP Rocky, we see Denzel play the role of a hotshot music exec waxing philosophical about the music industry. And probably life in general, too.

“There’s more to life than just making money,” his character says over a classic James Brown cut. “There’s integrity, there’s what you stand for. There’s what you actually believe in.”

Throughout the trailer, you can also see shots of Jeffrey Wright and Rocky. More importantly, you can see Denzel swaggering his way through the office as he distills game from an OG’s point of view. Still, we don’t see too much about the plot itself. Announced last year, the flick is said to be based on Akira Kurosawa’s police procedural crime film, High and Low (1963).

Highest 2 Lowest will be just the latest collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel. Previous projects include Mo' Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1997), and Inside Man (2006). Highest 2 Lowest is set to be released in U.S. theaters Aug. 22.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.