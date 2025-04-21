Snoop Dogg Drops "Last Dance With Mary Jane"

Snoop Dogg knows how to make a moment — and what better moment than 4/20 for a new pot-themed single? “Last Dance With Mary Jane” is Snoop and Dr. Dre ’s reworking of Tom Petty’s ‘90s hit “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” with an assist from Jelly Roll. The track is from Snoop’s Dre-helmed Missionary album.

The Dave Meyers-directed music video features The Good Doctor telling Snoop it’s time for him to kick his weed habit, which leads him into the song and trippy visuals, like a posthumous animated appearance from Petty himself, as well as 2Pac, Bob Marley, Redman & Method Man, Wiz Khalifa and more stoner icons.