Screenshot from "Last Dance With Mary Jane" by Snoop Dogg, YouTube.
Snoop Dogg Drops "Last Dance With Mary Jane"
The Doggfather reimagines Tom Petty’s ‘90s hit with a Jelly Roll guest spot.
Snoop Dogg knows how to make a moment — and what better moment than 4/20 for a new pot-themed single? “Last Dance With Mary Jane” is Snoop and Dr. Dre’s reworking of Tom Petty’s ‘90s hit “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” with an assist from Jelly Roll. The track is from Snoop’s Dre-helmed Missionary album.
The Dave Meyers-directed music video features The Good Doctor telling Snoop it’s time for him to kick his weed habit, which leads him into the song and trippy visuals, like a posthumous animated appearance from Petty himself, as well as 2Pac, Bob Marley, Redman & Method Man, Wiz Khalifa and more stoner icons.
Snoop Dogg also announced the launch of an annual 420 merch collection via Bravado. The company explained in a statement that this will be the first drop of yearly merch drops on the smoker’s holiday.
"There is no one more responsible for making 420 the kind of cultural celebration it is today than Snoop," said Matt Young, President of Bravado. "He's a visionary. He's been a cultural force for well over 30 years and now he's fueling Death Row's next creative chapter. We are stoked to collaborate with him and his team on these great collections for the legions of fans all over the world who love Snoop and Death Row."
Snoop recently spoke with Okayplayerand revealed the next major release from his Death Row Records will be a gospel project called Alter Call — set to drop on April 27. Snoop previously dropped a solo gospel album, Bible of Love, in 2018. Now, Death Row is releasing an unofficial sequel inspired by Snoop’s late mother, Beverly, who passed away in October 2021. Her face is on the cover of the album.
“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me,” Snoop tells Okayplayer, exclusively. “This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love."
You can check out the “Last Dance With Mary Jane” music video below:
