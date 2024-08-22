Method Man Claims He’s “Never Gotten a Streaming Check for any of My Music”

According to Method Man, he’s yet to see any streaming residuals for his music.

During an interview with Wale Ogunleye, head of sports and entertainment at investment banking company UBS, the Wu-Tang Rapper claimed he’s “never gotten a streaming check for any of my music.” The interview was done at Hot 97’s Summer Jam event (which Method Man performed at) back in June, but was published on the radio station’s YouTube account earlier this week.