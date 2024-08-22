Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE.
Method Man Claims He’s “Never Gotten a Streaming Check for any of My Music”
The claim came up while the Wu-Tang Clan rapper talked about the use of AI in the music industry during a recent interview.
According to Method Man, he’s yet to see any streaming residuals for his music.
During an interview with Wale Ogunleye, head of sports and entertainment at investment banking company UBS, the Wu-Tang Rapper claimed he’s “never gotten a streaming check for any of my music.” The interview was done at Hot 97’s Summer Jam event (which Method Man performed at) back in June, but was published on the radio station’s YouTube account earlier this week.
The reveal came up as Ogunleye asked Meth his thoughts on rappers using AI.
“I’m still trying to figure out AI, but I have seen some things that have made me raise an eyebrow,” the rapper said, referencing instances like Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which used AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur, as well as a viral Drake diss track believed to be made by Kendrick Lamar but was actually made with AI.
“It’s a lot to it. I mean, I think it goes way deeper than that,” the Tical rapper continued. “Especially when it comes to IPs for artists that came from my era. Because, you know, honestly, I’ve never gotten a streaming check for any of my music.”
Meth then repeated the admission, adding, “Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it all out,” before resuming discussion on AI use in the music industry.
Although the rapper didn’t clarify exactly what music of his he was referring to, if he was talking about his solo catalog, that’d be unfortunate.
A quick glance at his top songs on Spotify, and at least two come from solo projects: “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By (Puff Daddy Mix)” from the deluxe version of Tical and “Bring The Pain” from Tical. The former has close to 87 million streams, while the latter has nearly 80 million streams.
There’s also “Da Rockwilder” that comes from Meth’s joint album with Redman, which has close to 197 million streams on the music streaming service.
