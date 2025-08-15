The Listening: New Chance The Rapper Album, Cardi B “Imaginary Players” and More

August has already seen some high-profile releases from a mix of veterans and upstarts, and this week is no different.

Chance the Rapper drops his long-awaited second album, Star Line; and the world is bracing itself for the return of Cardi B –as she delivers her Jay-Z inspired new single “Imaginary Players.” And the new Ferg track “Bike Air Anthem” is bananas.

Steve Lacy has fans gearing up for his forthcoming album with his new track “Nice Shoes.” And Kaytranada delivers his latest, the infectious “Space Invader.” As his retirement victory lap continues, MURS has a new album for the fans–and Khalid delivers “In Plain SIght.”

Super producers are also flexing a bit this week–with yet another new single from Hit-Boy ahead of his upcoming project; and Juicy J flexes his creativity on his new jazz side project with Endea Owens.

The Bronx spitter has been getting the fans ready for her long-delayed sophomore album. Her new single sees her reimagining the classic from Jay-Z.According to the star himself, the followup to 2022’s Grammy-winning Gemini Rights is on the way. This track–his first new song as a lead artist in over three years–is carried by a pulsing breakbeat and synths–and it offers a glimpse into what fans can expect on the album.The neosoul singer has been performing this song in her live sets for a little while now. Fans are buzzing over the chance to finally hear an official studio version.The U.K. rap prodigy delivers his new single and highlights his faith over a moving Aretha Franklin sample. His knack for blending drill, trap, and other production elements into a seamless whole is evident; and the message hits home.This marks the lead-off track from his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, set to bring a bold new era for the Texas R&B star. Gotta love the party vibe, major aesthetic, and a promise of the smooth sounds we know he can deliver.The Detroit emcee makes a powerful return with this sincere and introspective track that exposes the emotional weight of following routines and the quiet fight to change. It’s the first release off his upcoming album It Gets Greater Later.The first collab between Hit and Detroit heavyweight Peezy that blends the two regional sounds and the third single from Hit in as many weeks. He’s showcasing an ongoing influx of creative freedom/expression after getting out of his long-standing publishing deal.Over an apocalyptic doom rage instrumental, he delivers his anxious and sinister rhymes. The track’s searing synths provide an ominous backdrop for Mike on this follow-up to “XOXO” and “LAMB TALK.”When you get a shoutout from Tyler, The Creator in an interview – and he says your music is like listening to Max B over Stereolab – you take it as the highest of compliments.This soulful track follows “Colorblind” and continues her exploration of love, connection, and self-reflection. Both singles are featured on her forthcoming project A Soft Place To Land.A hazy masterpiece. Naeem’s first new single in a few years and the first Spank verse since 2017 (and the first time Naeem has ever collaborated between his two personas.)The teen sensation out of Miami has already put in more work than most of his elder contemporaries and he channels youthful romance and angst better than most.The kind synergy that can only come from “The Sip.” The two creatives out of Mississippi connect and showcase their homegrown chemistry on this latest track.The collaboration was first teased on social media, where a short clip featuring both artists sparked major buzz. Coming off her July release “One Thing,” BIA is clearly setting the stage for a possible new album.He has always lived up to his legendary lineage. The award-winning Jamaican singer is readying his follow-up to 2020s Higher Place.The second single from her upcoming project, No Validation, offers a further peek into what to expect; deeply personal lyricism–with vintage, soul-stirring production from The Other Guys.Ahead of e his first-ever headlining tour next month, Cobain teams up with BunnaB for his latest single,which cleverly flips BunnaB's song, “It’s Me.” It arrives just weeks after Cash's last release, "Feeeeeeeeel.”Gotta love a dope music/athletic wear collab, and this definitely qualifies. A banger that serves as a celebration of Nigel Sylvester’s latest Jordan Brand collaboration.Madlib and Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog teamed up to form Droogie Otis. Their new single sees them teaming up with Atlanta rap legend and Dungeon Family fixture Killer Mike over a mournful, jazz-haunted beat.A joyful slice of contemporary soul. The lady is back with another taste of her upcoming new album. Produced by longtime collaborator, Leon Michels, whom she has worked with for a decade.The hometown kid returns with this stellar track that has already been prominently featured on Showtime's critically-acclaimed drama THE CHI.Speaking of Chicago greatness, the duo of Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks drop off this single ahead of their highly anticipated album. Always eager to hear from the gods of "blog era" hip-hopIt’s a party anthem that just screams getting crazy on the weekend. Santana perfectly captures the sound of who-knows-how-many drunk girls nights out.It should go without saying: these are veterans who know how to deliver the goods. A blazing track that features three artists bringing out the best in each other.A lot of life has happened to Chance in the last three years and maturation is evident in the music. Now The Chicago rap star has finally dropped his sophomore studio album, on the heels of lead single “Tree” with Lil Wayne and Smino.He’s one of the best to ever do it and an indie icon. With a title that nods to both his classic Murs 3:16 and his personal liberation, the Cali legend brings his A-game on what’s being called his final album.Sequels aren’t supposed to be this strong. The fifth album from the Rhymesayers spitter boasts features from Larry June, Blu, Domo Genesis, Theravada and more.The Buffalo product has become a cult favorite in the new generation web-driven hip-hop, and his latest is an organic level-up. And the Ball Hog founder is perfecting his cinematic approach.Smooth, personal songwriting and straight bangers. With standout features from Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, TheARTI$t, T.I., and more, this is the latest in a decade-long series beloved by fans and praised by critics.Creative and evocative storytelling that serves as the backdrop for a rumination on vice and internal struggles; the 16-track album signals a Marco’s range, growth and the creative vision.An inspired set from the ambitious singer-songwriter. The Venice, CA native’s new EP’s title pays tribute to the historic Black neighborhood in Venice, CA, where she was born and raised.The legendary Three 6 Mafia frontman and Hypnotized Minds superproducer is stretching out creatively with his first jazz excursion alongside the transcendent Endea Owens.And if you need more jazz in the mix this week—there’s the latest from Najee.The official soundtrack album for Spike Lee’s latest film is curated and executive produced by Lee and features new songs from A$AP Rocky, British American singer Aiyana-Lee, and Jensen McRae.The lyricist has earned his reputation as a rappers rapper with more than 30 years of consistent spittin.’ Now the man who helped put Baltimore on the hip-hop map is dropping a spoken word album.The Midwest is always felt and heard. This right here is just real- life raps with a uniquely Michigan flow and perspective—and Rio has been known for keeping it street and carrying a torch for Flint’s legacy.The Texas rapper has built his reputation on tight rhymes and a wicked sense of humor. But his song craft has grown by leaps and bounds on his latest. Also? His Recess Tour launches Aug. 29.Never doubt or dismiss the legend from Queens. He’s been kicking knowledge since the Intelligent Hoodlum days, and teaming up with Super Dave means he’s got some of his best backing in years.

He certainly knows how to make a splash. The Canadian producer was teasing the new album just days before it dropped and lead single “Space Invader” is definitely generating buzz with fans and earning raves from critics.