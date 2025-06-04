Movies and TV Shows We’re Excited to Watch in June

June means the summer movie season is officially here. And, of course, this summer boasts some serious blockbusters: superhero flicks from both Marvel (Fantastic Four: First Steps) and D.C. (Superman); the horror sequel/remake I Know What You Did Last Summer. And June is kicking things off on a high.

We’ve got the John Wick universe expanding with the high-octane Ballerina; and Damson Idris and Brad Pitt rev engines in F1: The Movie. Not to mention, RZA ’s new film, the ambitious One Spoon of Chocolate with Shameik Moore

And the small screen is primed for a strong summer, as well. Disney+ has the red-hot Iron Heart debuting this month, as well Netflix and Hulu mainstays like Squid Game and The Bear making their return for the season.

Here’s a look at the movies and TV we’re excited for in June.

TV

'THE GILDED AGE,' Season 3 (Max, June 22)

The Emmy-nominated HBO Max series makes its return for its third season – and there is some serious star power for the beloved show. The Russells are in an enviable position after the Opera War, and newcomers Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show, The Beekeeper), Brian Stokes Mitchell (The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Tick, Tick…Boom!) and Leslie Uggams (Roots, Daredevil) are sure to bring the drama.

'IRON HEART' (Disney+, June 24)

Who isn’t excited for RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) to finally take center stage? The titular character made her debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but now she’s starring in her own series, executive-produced by Ryan Coogler. The series follows Williams as she develops her own suit of armor, and also stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton) and Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat…, The Chicago 7).

'THE BEAR,' Season 4 (Hulu, June 25)

Get ready for great food and lots and lots of feelings. Everyone’s favorite clique of Chicago chefs are back, and there’s a lot to unpack, with major decisions looming for both Carmie (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edibiri).

‘SQUID GAME,’ Season 3 (Netflix, June 27)

The final season of Netflix's runaway dystopian thriller looks to be a brutal sendoff for the intense series. Our hero Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), his mysterious nemesis Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) are thrust into an even deadlier game. The Korean drama looks to go with a bloody bang.

MOVIES

‘FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA’ (June 6)

As sort of a companion piece to John Wick 3, this action flick stars Ana de Armas as Eve, a ballerina who begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, and the late Lance Reddick also returns— in what would be his final film role.

‘ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATE’ (June 8)

This RZA-directed drama stars Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson Moore is a military veteran who was wrongfully accused of a crime and is now returning home to Ohio after his release from prison. But he discovers a sinister conspiracy in his hometown. One Spoon of Chocolate debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival but no wide release has been announced.

‘ELIO’ (June 20)

The latest family-friendly adventure from Pixar Studios, Elio follows an 11 year old with an overactive imagination, who finds himself thrust into an interstellar adventure after he accidentally makes contact with aliens. With the voice talents of Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, and Yonas Kibreab as Elio.

‘28 YEARS LATER’ (June 20)

Director Danny Boyle returns to helm the third movie in his 28 Days Later post-apocalyptic horror series. It was filmed back-to-back with the franchise’s fourth installment, the Nia DaCosta-directed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is due out in January 2026.

