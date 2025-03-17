Damson Idris, Brad Pitt Rev Up For 'F1' in New Trailer

The first official trailer for the highly anticipated Formula One movie F1 has been released. The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem and is a glimpse inside the emotional peaks and valleys of racing.

Bardem is Ruben Cervantes, the owner of APXGP, a struggling F1 team who is desperately working to persuade his old teammate, former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes (Pitt), to join Cervantes’ team for one last shot at glory. Along the way, Hayes has to learn how to co-exist with rookie racer Joshua Pearce (Idris), who’s eager to establish his own legacy.