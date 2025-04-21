Kendrick Lamar Named Chanel’s New Brand Ambassador

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the official brand ambassador for Chanel’s eyewear line. According to The Business of Fashion , Kendrick’s partnership with Chanel kicks off with a new campaign rolling out later this week. Some of Chanel’s previous eyewear campaigns have featured artists like Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

Lamar’s new campaign is photographed by Karim Sadli.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind,” Lamar said in a statement. “Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses.” Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky added, “We strongly believe in eyewear and its potential. More than a simple fashion accessory, eyewear is part of the Chanel allure and is regularly seen on the runway. Its versatile style, playing with the house codes, brings a finishing touch to the silhouette. Through the ‘Chanel & moi’ program, we developed various services for this category, in order to offer a perfect fit and the best experience to our clients.” Lamar has had a positive relationship with Chanel at least since the 2023 Met Gala. Lamar showed up for its Karl Lagerfeld exhibition and, along with his business partner Dave Free, designed the set for its January 2024 haute couture show. The Chanel announcement comes as K. Dot is kicking off The Grand National Tour with SZA — a run of 39 stadium concerts in North America and Europe. The tour launched Saturday, April 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Thus far, the tour has been as talked-about as should have been expected. Some attendees noted that Kendrick rapped, good kid, m.A.A.d city classic, “m.A.A.d city” over Anita Baker’s “Sweetest Love.” Some also noted that he apparently trolled Drake during a mid-concert skit, nodding to a particular part of the Toronto rapper’s scathing Kendrick diss, “Family Matters.” Thus far, the tour has been as talked-about as should have been expected. Some attendees noted that Kendrick rapped, good kid, m.A.A.d city classic, “m.A.A.d city” over Anita Baker’s “Sweetest Love.” Some also noted that he apparently trolled Drake during a mid-concert skit, nodding to a particular part of the Toronto rapper’s scathing Kendrick diss, “Family Matters.”