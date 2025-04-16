Photo courtesy of NOT BEAUTY.
SZA Launches Her New Cosmetics Brand, NOT BEAUTY
The singer’s makeup line is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
SZA is launching her brand NOT BEAUTY. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is kicking off her new cosmetic line with a series of pop-up stores during the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, where she will debut the first of her lip collection. The Grand National Tour kicks off on Saturday, April 19 in Minneapolis.
NOT BEAUTY looks to target those who seek natural products and who don’t feel represented in the marketplace.
Photo courtesy of NOT BEAUTY.
“NOT BEAUTY wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.” SZA shares in a press release. “There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It’s awesome.”According to the press release, NOT BEAUTY is also cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan. The launch features three signature shades beginning this spring — In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz. The full lineup will include lip glosses, lip stains, lip liners and lip creams.
The launch of NOT BEAUTYadds to what has been a notable year for SZA. Her buddy comedy One Of Them Days was a hit at the box office, she took home the Grammy for Best R&B song, and her appearance at Super Bowl LIX alongside Kendrick Lamar was especially well-received–as was the recently-released music video for their hit song “Luther” — perfectly setting the stage for their tour.
SZA announced the launch of NOT BEAUTY with an Instagram post.“YALL ASKED FOR THE LIP COMBO AND IT'S FINALLY HERE !!!” she captioned the post. “I REPEAT THE LIP PRODUCTS I'VE BEEN WEARING AND WORKING ON FOR YEARS ARE FINALLY HERE FOR EVERYONE TO TRY.”
