Jay Worthy’s albums remain in heavy rotation in Okayplayer’s hallways. Whether it’s his funky group projects as part of LNDN DRGS (with Sean House) or collaborations with elite beatmakers like Roc Marciano and Harry Fraud, the West Coast spitter always provides an instant, unmistakable vibe.

Photo by @NewHighfilmz.

“For me, being able to make an album with George Clinton is the pinnacle of music for me,” Worthy mentioned exclusively to Okayplayer. “There is no other person this influential to music that I’d like to work with more.” He continued, “Just being able to learn from him and soak up all this game is a blessing on its own. The album itself sounds amazing, and I think it’s gonna have a cult following when it drops. I don’t want to say too much, but it’s some heavy hitters on here — probably my best work yet; and Sean House was involved too, so you already know what time we on!”

Okayplayer also spoke to Zavier Croft, A&R for this project and George Clinton’s marketing manager; he expressed his excitement about the project. “As a fan of both artists, overseeing this project was nothing short of a musical journey! Much like myself Jay Worthy, is a true connoisseur of music and he embodies the essence of funk. On the other hand, George continually embraces the evolving landscape of music, always admiring the next generation of musicians. Their collaboration on this album is a testament to the vibrant spirit of funk, blending classic vibes with modern innovation. It’s a unique creation that only P Worthy could deliver!”