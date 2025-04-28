Photo by @NewHighfilmz.
OKP Exclusive: Jay Worthy Announces Collab Album With Parliament Funkadelic's George Clinton
George Clinton is heading out on a final Parliament Funkadelic tour this year with Jay Worthy expected to appear at select stops.
Jay Worthy’s albums remain in heavy rotation in Okayplayer’s hallways. Whether it’s his funky group projects as part of LNDN DRGS (with Sean House) or collaborations with elite beatmakers like Roc Marciano and Harry Fraud, the West Coast spitter always provides an instant, unmistakable vibe.Recently, Worthy has been spreading his wings and taking on the roles of executive producer, A&R and orchestrator. He recently A&R’d the groovy DJ Quik and JasonMartin (fka Problem) album, Chupacabra, a quality project featuring impressive cameos from Ab-Soul, Thundercat, Bun B, and more. This musical evolution has laddered up to this career-defining moment; a full album with the timeless funk impresario himself, George Clinton. Worthy and Clinton have been hanging out and recording over the last year, and the two were even spotted recently at the Ty Dollar $ign set at Coachella.
“For me, being able to make an album with George Clinton is the pinnacle of music for me,” Worthy mentioned exclusively to Okayplayer. “There is no other person this influential to music that I’d like to work with more.” He continued, “Just being able to learn from him and soak up all this game is a blessing on its own. The album itself sounds amazing, and I think it’s gonna have a cult following when it drops. I don’t want to say too much, but it’s some heavy hitters on here — probably my best work yet; and Sean House was involved too, so you already know what time we on!”
Okayplayer also spoke to Zavier Croft, A&R for this project and George Clinton’s marketing manager; he expressed his excitement about the project. “As a fan of both artists, overseeing this project was nothing short of a musical journey! Much like myself Jay Worthy, is a true connoisseur of music and he embodies the essence of funk. On the other hand, George continually embraces the evolving landscape of music, always admiring the next generation of musicians. Their collaboration on this album is a testament to the vibrant spirit of funk, blending classic vibes with modern innovation. It’s a unique creation that only P Worthy could deliver!”George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are embarking on their final tour this week (see dates here), and you can expect Jay Worthy to pop up at a few select stops. Stay tuned to Okayplayer for more news about the new Clinton X Worthy album dropping later this year.
