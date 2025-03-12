George Clinton Reportedly Suing Music Executive to Regain Control of Most of His Catalog

George Clinton is hoping to regain most of his catalog from a music executive he worked with in the past.

Clinton is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, and is also hoping to have Boladian’s control over his copyrights ended so that he can manage his catalog.

In the suit, according to the outlet, it’s detailed how Clinton and Boladian worked together on two separate occasions — from 1968-1975 as well as from 1981-1991 — with Boladian serving as Clinton’s “business partner, publishing administrator, financial consultant and agent.”

During this time, the music executive engaged in “abusive, deceptive and fraudulent practices… with the sole purpose of stealing and misappropriate funds and assets from George Clinton and capitalizing on his success,” the suit alleges.

Ultimately, the suit claims that Boladian and his many companies — Nine Records, Southfield Music and Eastbound Records — used a “decades long scheme to defraud Clinton” and “fraudulently obtained the copyrights to approximately 90 percent of Clinton’s catalog.”

“I’m fighting for my life’s work and to ensure future generations of artists are treated fairly,” Clinton said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “When you’re young and just starting out in the music industry, it’s easy for others to take advantage of you. My eyes are wide open now, and I look forward to shining a light on the truth and exploitation of musicians.”

In related news, a Clinton biopic is in the works — with Eddie Murphy portraying the legendary musician .