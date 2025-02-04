Janelle Monáe Calls Out Nelly for Performing at Trump Inauguration Event

Nelly turned a lot of his fans against him when he performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ball last month, and it looks like fellow Missouri native Janelle Monáe is one of them.

While performing Nelly’s hit 2002 single, “Hot In Herre” during a post-Grammys event on Sunday, Monáe took a moment to condemn. Nelly’s actions. "Fuck you!" she exclaimed. "I used to like Nelly but then he went to perform for Donald Trump."