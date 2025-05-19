‘Ironheart’ Trailer Has Fans Buzzing for Ryan Coogler-Produced Series

Marvel ’s first official trailer for their upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart – the first glimpse of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as the titular superhero in her own show – has fans buzzing. The show is executive-produced by Ryan Coogler and co-stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Anthony Ramos.

Thorne’s first appearance as Williams was in the blockbuster Wakanda Forever, directed by Coogler. In the film, she’s a brilliant MIT student who is sought out by Wakanda’s leaders, the sea lord Namor and the CIA after she invents her own power armor suit a la Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Iron Heart will premiere on June 24 on Disney+ and run for six episodes. Thorne has spoken about the experience of filming the Marvel series. “This was my first time leading a series and it was so much fun,” she told Nerds Of Color last year . “ I felt far more prepared than I expected, shoutout to all of the incredible actors who have stepped up in my life as mentors and sort of whispered in my ear some necessary words to live by during the process.” Fan reaction to the trailer was strong.