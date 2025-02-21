How to Be Outside, Inside

As winter rages on in New York, the temptation to sink into the couch and just enjoy your rent is strong. But this city never really slows down, and there’s no shortage of ways to keep your mind engaged and your spirit enriched—all without stepping into the cold for too long.

If summer is for rooftop parties and park hangs, winter is the perfect time to soak up art, culture, and knowledge. And who knows? When the warm weather returns, you’ll have plenty of conversation starters to drop at your next rooftop function.

Here’s how to make the most of NYC’s indoor scene in the coming weeks.

Drunk Black History

Littlefield 635 Sackett St, Brooklyn

February 28, 2025, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Doors: 7:00 pm, Show: 8:00 pm

History class was never this fun—or this tipsy. At Drunk Black History , comedian Brandon Collins leads a raucous, booze-fueled lesson on Black historical figures who deserve more shine. Enjoy unfiltered storytelling from an ever-changing lineup of comedians, writers, and experts who attempt to recount history while intoxicated. This Black History Month, laugh, learn, and raise a glass to the ancestors.

Harlem Fine Arts Show

The Glasshouse 660 12th Avenue, Manhattan

February 22-25

Celebrating its 17th year, the Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the place to see incredible work from contemporary artists across the African Diaspora. More than just an art fair, HFAS creates a space for cultural connection and dialogue, bringing together artists, collectors, and industry leaders.

Kids' Night on Broadway

March 4, check for times

Every kid should experience Broadway at least once, and Kids’ Night is the one night of the year when kids 18 and under get tickets for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. This year’s lineup includes family favorites like The Lion King, Aladdin, and MJ The Musical, plus new hits like The Outsiders and Hell’s Kitchen.

Line Dancing & Two-Step Night

Sounds of Brazil, 204 Varick Street, Manhattan

Doors: 6 PM, Lesson: 7 PM, Live performances: 8 PM

Cowboy boots in Brooklyn? Believe it. If you’re looking for a night of Southern-inspired fun, head to Molly & June’s Honky Tonk for live country music, 2-step dance lessons, and a full night of line dancing. Grab a partner, sip a pickleback, and hit the dancefloor—it’s a wild, unexpected side of NYC nightlife.

Caribbean Film Series at BAM

BAM, 30 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Check for screening days and times

Escape the cold with a cinematic journey through the Caribbean. BAM’s Caribbean Film Series , produced in partnership with The Luminal Theater and Third Horizon, highlights new and classic films from across the Diaspora. This season’s lineup features deeply personal stories, poetic documentaries, and fresh narratives from visionary Caribbean filmmakers. Catch these rare screenings and celebrate the richness of Caribbean storytelling.

Night at the Library: The Philosophy of the Sublime

Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza

March 8, 7 PM to 2 AM