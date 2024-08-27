Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
Martin Shkreli Ordered to Turn in Every Unreleased Copy of Wu-Tang Clan Album
Martin Shkreli has been ordered to give up copies of the unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.
Martin Shkreli’s legal troubles continue.Yesterday, the Associated Press reported that Judge Pamela K. Chen ordered Shkreli to turn over all unreleased copies of the ultra-rare Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time In Shaolin by Friday. In addition to that, he must report the names of everyone he shared the album with.
Shkreli originally bought the album for $2 million at a 2015 auction. Federal authorities seized the album from him after handing him a $7.36 million forfeiture judgment in a securities fraud case in 2018. The U.S. government sold the LP to PleasrDAO in 2021.
As part of stipulations for the purchase, PleasrDAO was not allowed to sell the album, but they were allowed to play it at listening parties. Despite any restrictions, Shkreli played a copy of it through an X livestream in June, which led PleasrDAO to sue him for decreasing the album’s value.
This episode marks just the latest in a lengthy series of legal conflicts for Shkreli. In 2017, he was convicted on securities fraud and conspiracy charges. He was released from prison in 2022. In 2015, he became infamous for raising the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750. The move earned him a ton of criticism while making him a minor celebrity.
