Ginuwine to Headline SXSW Show Organized By Gun-Violence-Prevention Groups

Ginuwine will be headlining some shows for a good cause during this year’s SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“It’s an honor to be performing at Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise’s event in Austin,” the artist said via Variety. “The work these organizations are doing to prevent gun violence is amazing and it’s important to me to be part of a show that’s goal is to educate and encourage discussion.”

Artist for Action describes itself as “a coalition of artists, musicians and influencers who are taking action towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America.” Among the musicians, a part of the group includes Nile Rodgers, Billie Eilish and others.

Sandy Hook Promise is a “national nonprofit organization taking a holistic, public health approach to ending the gun violence epidemic.” It was founded and is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

Some people are a part of both organizations, as is the case with Mark Barden, co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise and co-founder of Artist for Action. His 7-year-old son, Daniel, was killed during the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

“Music has the power to bring people together and inspire action,” Barden said via Variety. “All across this country, youth and adults are bringing violence prevention education and advocacy into their schools, homes and communities. These actions have been saving lives and driving true culture change, creating a safer future for everyone. We are so grateful to the artists and panelists that will be joining us at Take Action x SXSW and helping us to spread the message that violence is preventable, and amazing things are possible when we all come together.”