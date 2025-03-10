Doechii, Busta Rhymes, Nile Rodgers & Chic to Perform at 2025 Glastonbury Festival

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will feature Grammy Award winner Doechii , legendary rapper Busta Rhymes , and beloved disco band Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The multi-day event finds Busta helping kick off the festivities on Friday, June 27, while Doechii follows him up the following day on Saturday, June 28. As for Rodgers and Chic, the band will help finish out the festival, serving as one of the last performances on Sunday, June 29.

Other performers of note who’ll be at Glastonbury include: En Vogue, Denzel Curry, BadBadNotGood, PinkPantheress and Shaboozey.

Tickets for Glastonbury are sold out, but the festival’s website has said that there will be a resale of any canceled or returned tickets in spring.

This year has been a monumental one for Doechii. The Florida rapper’s Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, making her the third woman — after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill — to receive the honor.

"This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won — three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii!" she said while accepting the award.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I wanna tell you — you can do it,” she added. “Anything is possible, don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you… you are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are, and I am a testimony.”