Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.
Busta Rhymes Performs New Music On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
The new tracks come from Busta Rhymes’ upcoming album, ‘Dragon Season… The Awakening.’
Busta Rhymes used a recent musical performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut some tracks from his new album, Dragon Season… The Awakening.
During the performance, Busta did two new songs — “Unleash Me” and “Do the Busabus Pt. 2” — as well as his hit feature on Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now.”
While sharing a post about the Fallon performance on Instagram, Rhymes said that his new album will be released on January 17. The album had previously been slated for release in November last year, according to HipHopDX.
Both “Unleash Me” and “Do the Busabus Pt. 2” have been released as singles, with the rapper releasing a music video for the former last month.
Rhymes hasn’t offered too many details on the forthcoming project, and instead has been extending praise to the current generation of rappers, particularly GloRilla.
In a Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” interview, the “Gimme Some More” rapper spoke with the Memphis artist and shared what he loves about her music.
“The GloRilla that we love is the GloRilla that we see ourselves in. We see ourselves in her. She is unfiltered,” he said. “She’s not politically correct. She’s the truth. It’s beautiful when you are untainted by the industry, and her music speaks to my soul like that. You know what I’m saying? And it don’t hurt that she’s super sexy on top of it.”
He also explained how he’s able to rap so fast during the pair’s chat.
“I’m going to be honest with you. It’s called relaxing,” he said, adding, “It’s really about centering everything to where the primary focus is. And in that moment it’s my mouth. I can’t be doing all of this s**t when I got to give you proper enunciation. I got to be clear — because it defeats the purpose to do the fast thing if you don’t understand what I’m saying.”
