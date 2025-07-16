Ayo Edebiri Becomes First Woman Emmy-Nominated in Both Acting and Directing a Comedy Series

FX’s The Bear continues to be an awards season juggernaut. The Emmy nominations for this year have been announced and the dramedy has scored a whopping 13 nominations. According to Deadline , Bear star Ayo Edebiri makes Emmy history as the first woman ever to be nominated in the same year in both acting and directing for a comedy series.

Edebiri is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu. This is her third nomination as an actress and first as a director. Edebiri made her directorial debut with Season 3, Episode 6 “Napkins.” Also nominated for Emmys in acting categories are stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis.