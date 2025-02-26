Ayo Edebiri Set to Write ‘Barney’ Movie Produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya

One of Ayo Edebiri ’s next projects will be a film centered around children’s TV icon Barney.

In a report from Variety , the actor is set to write the screenplay for — and star in — a live-action Barney movie. The outlet noted that the forthcoming film “will be co-developed and produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya ’s 59% Productions in partnership with Barney IP owner Mattel Films.”