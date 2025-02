Ayo Edebiri Set to Write ‘Barney’ Movie Produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya

One of Ayo Edebiri ’s next projects will be a film centered around children’s TV icon Barney.

In a report from Variety , the actor is set to write the screenplay for — and star in — a live-action Barney movie. The outlet noted that the forthcoming film “will be co-developed and produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya ’s 59% Productions in partnership with Barney IP owner Mattel Films.”

“Though Kaluuya is a lead producer on the film, sources tell Variety he will not be starring in the movie alongside Edebiri,” the outlet added. “Plot details are being kept under wraps.”

Edebiri has become a rising popular actor, having won awards for her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear. She also appeared in the music video for Tyler, the Creator’s “Noid” last year.

Back in 2022, a two-part docuseries on Barney titled I Love You, You Hate Me was released. The project explored the show’s rise and fall and was inspired by an event at the University of Nebraska in 1993, where college students bashed Barney.