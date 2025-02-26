Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Ayo Edebiri Set to Write ‘Barney’ Movie Produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya
The Bear star from Roxbury, MA is also set to play a leading role in the upcoming Barney film.
One of Ayo Edebiri’s next projects will be a film centered around children’s TV icon Barney.
In a report from Variety, the actor is set to write the screenplay for — and star in — a live-action Barney movie. The outlet noted that the forthcoming film “will be co-developed and produced by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions in partnership with Barney IP owner Mattel Films.”
“Though Kaluuya is a lead producer on the film, sources tell Variety he will not be starring in the movie alongside Edebiri,” the outlet added. “Plot details are being kept under wraps.”
Edebiri has become a rising popular actor, having won awards for her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear. She also appeared in the music video for Tyler, the Creator’s “Noid” last year.
Back in 2022, a two-part docuseries on Barney titled I Love You, You Hate Me was released. The project explored the show’s rise and fall and was inspired by an event at the University of Nebraska in 1993, where college students bashed Barney.“These college kids were beating up Barney,” Tommy Avallone, the director of the docuseries, told Variety. “Ripping him apart, hitting him with a mallet, and at the end, the newscaster says, ‘That’s the future of our country, right there.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. We are in that future right now.’ There is a higher level of hate going on right now. Then I wondered if I could tell a story about love and hate but told through the story of Barney the Dinosaur.”
