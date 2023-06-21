Killer Mike Says André 3000 Has an Album Coming

Outkast might be no more , but a new André 3000 is allegedly in the works. During his Michael promo stop on Sway In the Morning, Killer Mike revealed that the Outkast member will be releasing a new solo project.

“What I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming,” Sway said as Killer Mike gave 3000 and Big Boi praise for the opportunities they’ve given him, with the Michael rapper responding: “Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.”

“I thought you were joking,” one of Sway’s co-hosts said in response to the news, with Mike replying, “No, he does.”

Killer Mike On Andre 3000 Track, Connecting with God & His New Album 'Michael' | SWAY’S UNIVERSE www.youtube.com

The news comes one week after Killer Mike released his first solo album in 10 years, Michael. The project features 3000 (along with Eryn Allen Kane and Future) on single “Scientists & Engineers.” The song marks 3000’s latest since “Life of the Party” with Kanye West in 2021.

Killer Mike - Scientists & Engineers ft. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane [Audio] youtu.be

Furthermore, Killer Mike also appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he shared that he also has another song with 3000, which he plans to release in 2024. The Run the Jewels member shared that 3000’s verse clocks in at seven minutes.

“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature, and all we gotta do is make this album go Number 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be right back next year,” he said. “He [Andre 3000] always raps longer. When you handsome, all the girls like you, you get to rap longer… It’s a record that women gon’ like. And players. If you’re a player, you gon’ love it too.”