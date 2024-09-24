Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Yo Gotti’s Brother Put $100K Hit on Young Dolph, Prosecutors Allege
Prosecutors have accused Big Jook of putting a six-figure hit on Young Dolph, who was murdered almost three years ago.
On Monday, prosecutors in the trial against one of the men involved in Young Dolph’s murder three years ago alleged that Yo Gotti’sbrother, Big Jook, ordered a $100,000 hit out on the late rapper.
In a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman explained how both Jook and Justin Johnson, who’s one of the men charged in Dolph’s murder, were involved in his death during the trial’s opening statements.
Prosecutors say Jook and Hernandez Govan — who’s also charged with Dolph’s murder and has been accused of plotting it — invited Johnson to Atlanta to sign to Gotti’s CMG record label, which was a rival label to Dolph’s Paper Route Empire.
Hagerman then alleged that Jook offered Johnson the hit on the “Talking to My Scale” rapper in order to get signed to CMG.
Monday was the first day of the trial against Johnson. According to Memphis’ ABC 24, Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., another man charged with Dolph’s death, were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and theft of property.
As for Govan, he is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Neither his nor Smith’s trials has been set yet.
"We do anticipate Cornelius Smith to be cooperating in testifying, and both Govan and Smith, what will happen with them will be determined at a later time, either by trial or by plea," District Attorney Steve Mulroy said, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021. At the time, law enforcement said that Dolph was making a purchase at the business when two men in a stolen Mercedes-Benz fired shots into the establishment.
The rapper was 36.
