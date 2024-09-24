Yo Gotti’s Brother Put $100K Hit on Young Dolph, Prosecutors Allege

On Monday, prosecutors in the trial against one of the men involved in Young Dolph’s murder three years ago alleged that Yo Gotti’s brother, Big Jook, ordered a $100,000 hit out on the late rapper.

In a report from the Memphis Commercial Appeal , Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman explained how both Jook and Justin Johnson, who’s one of the men charged in Dolph’s murder, were involved in his death during the trial’s opening statements.