Will Smith performs live onstage during the "Based On A True Story" Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt on July 18, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Will Smith Accused of A.I.-Generated Concert Footage

Longtime Smith associate blasts skeptics and the “ill-informed” media.

Will Smith is being accused of posting an artificial intelligence-generated (AI) video of one of his tour stops. The superstar rapper and actor is currently on the U.K. leg of his Based on a True Story Tour and shared concert footage on Instagram. However, some viewers are now questioning whether parts of the clip appear to be AI-generated.

"My favorite part of the tour is seeing you all up close,” Smith captioned the video.

One Reddit user pointed out inconsistencies in the clip, with one illustrating that the supposedly AI-generated images are revealed whenever there's an up-close crowd shot. Another person highlighted distorted faces. Another mentioned oddities involving people in the crowd holding signs.

"This AI slop is so embarrassing LMAO,” commented one user. “Pause the video and you can see the inconsistent finger lengths and that the cell phones warp in the palm of the hands.”

Longtime Smith associate Charlie Mack came to the former Fresh Prince’s defense. Posting on his own IG account, Mack blasted the skeptics.

“It’s truly disappointing that you can’t fathom that this brother has built nearly 40 years of a solid career on his own two feet no gimmicks, no shortcuts just unwavering dedication to his God-given talent, relentless hard work, and a great team that supports him,” he wrote. “Will Smith has earned his place as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing box office stars, an international superstar, and a cultural icon. They don’t make them like him. He’s an anomaly. I’ve had a first-class seat on this journey with him since Day 1. It hasn’t been easy but it’s been real, it’s been earned, and it’s been achieved with integrity.”

Mack offered advice and criticism to the media running with the A.I. narrative.

“Before you print this type of BS & ill-informed responsible journalism, get your passport out, take a flight overseas & check out \@willsmith’s actual international tour schedule (which wraps up in a few weeks), and go see the man perform for yourself,” he said.

