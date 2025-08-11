Screenshot from "Ooh LA LA," Run the Jewels/YouTube.
Run the Jewels, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice Set Fire to a Pile of Cash in the "Ooh LA LA" Video
Run the Jewels release the triumphantly chaotic video for "Ooh La La," the second single from their new album 'RTJ4.'
Editor's Note: This story was originally published in April 2020 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.
On Monday, Run the Jewels shared the first official video for the project. "Ooh LA LA," the project's first single, features DJ Premier and Greg Nice. Stream the full video above.
The video takes place at a bonfire as we've never seen before. Men and women of all races dance around the scene, shoveling stacks of cash and valuables onto a pile. As Killer Mike and El-P pop champagne to commemorate the event, participants light the pile on fire. The group shared the creative approach to the video.
"We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit," they wrote, "with no clue as to what the future held. The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight."
Brian and Vanessa Beletic directed the video, with help from the production company Smuggler.
"This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without, but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self-created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope, and celebration. It's a dream of humanity's V-DAY...and the party we know would pop off."
