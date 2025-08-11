Run the Jewels, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice Set Fire to a Pile of Cash in the "Ooh LA LA" Video

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in April 2020 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.



On Monday, Run the Jewels shared the first official video for the project. "Ooh LA LA," the project's first single, features DJ Premier and Greg Nice. Stream the full video above.

The video takes place at a bonfire as we've never seen before. Men and women of all races dance around the scene, shoveling stacks of cash and valuables onto a pile. As Killer Mike and El-P pop champagne to commemorate the event, participants light the pile on fire. The group shared the creative approach to the video.