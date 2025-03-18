Tracy Morgan Has Health Scare at Knicks Game

According to USA Today , actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got suddenly sick at Monday night’s game at Madison Square Garden between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. Morgan — well known as an avid and devout Knicks fan — was seated courtside when he appeared to vomit on the court.

It happened midway through the third quarter of the game. Morgan was later wheeled out of his seat, also dealing with what appeared to be a nosebleed. The incident led to an over 10-minute delay in the Knicks’ eventual victory over the Heat.