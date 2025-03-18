Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images
Tracy Morgan Has Health Scare at Knicks Game
The actor and comedian appeared to vomit on the court during a Monday night game.
According to USA Today, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got suddenly sick at Monday night’s game at Madison Square Garden between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. Morgan — well known as an avid and devout Knicks fan — was seated courtside when he appeared to vomit on the court.It happened midway through the third quarter of the game. Morgan was later wheeled out of his seat, also dealing with what appeared to be a nosebleed. The incident led to an over 10-minute delay in the Knicks’ eventual victory over the Heat.
“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said.
A Brooklyn native, Morgan is a familiar presence at Madison Square Garden. The 56-year-old funnyman has had to battle serious health issues, including diabetes and undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010. He also spent two weeks in a coma after a 2014 car crash. Photos and videos of the incident at MSG were widely circulated on social media, with fans and players reacting.
“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan," Knicks forward Josh Hart said to reporters. "Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety."
It was announced last week that Morgan is set to star in an NBC pilot executive produced by Tina Fey and co-starring Living Single alum Erica Alexander. Today, Morgan offered fans an update on his health.
“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” he shared on Instagram. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”
“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court,” he added. “So maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”
From Your Site Articles
- Tracy Morgan to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot Led by Tina Fey ›
- Eddie Murphy Knows Exactly Why He Lost That Infamous Basketball Game with Prince ›
Related Articles Around the Web