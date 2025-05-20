The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Earns $3.3 Million at the Box Office

The Weeknd’s new Lionsgate-released movie Hurry Up Tomorrow isn’t a hit at the box office. Variety reports that the Trey Edward Shults-directed film opened with $3.3 million from 2,020 theaters – on a budget of $15 million. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film companion to The Weeknd’s album of the same name.

Additionally, Variety says that Final Destination: Bloodlines dominated the domestic box office the weekend of May 16; overtaking the No. 1 spot from Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Hurry Up Tomorrow, which found itself in sixth place. Hurry Up Tomorrow earned a 14 percent Rotten Tomatoes average and “C-” grade on CinemaScore.