Screenshot from 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' trailer 2, Lionsgate Movies/YouTube.
The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Earns $3.3 Million at the Box Office
Abel Tesfaye’s conceptual farewell to his Weeknd persona fails to capture audiences.
The Weeknd’snew Lionsgate-released movie Hurry Up Tomorrow isn’t a hit at the box office. Variety reports that the Trey Edward Shults-directed film opened with $3.3 million from 2,020 theaters – on a budget of $15 million. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film companion to The Weeknd’s album of the same name.Additionally, Variety says that Final Destination: Bloodlines dominated the domestic box office the weekend of May 16; overtaking the No. 1 spot from Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Hurry Up Tomorrow, which found itself in sixth place. Hurry Up Tomorrow earned a 14 percent Rotten Tomatoes average and “C-” grade on CinemaScore.
According to Comscore, May releases in 2025 are better than last year in terms of ticket sales but haven’t gone back to pre-pandemic numbers. Domestic revenues are 15% ahead of 2024 though still more than 32% behind 2019.
Hurry Up Tomorrow stars The Weeknd as a fictionalized version of himself, teetering on the edge of a mental breakdown as he goes on a journey of self-discovery with a fan, played by Jenna Ortega. The story was inspired by a real-life incident where The Weeknd suddenly lost his voice during a show in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in 2022. The Grammy-winner has been open about his mental health struggles.
“My anxiety is a constant battle, and I feel like it never goes away,” he said last year. “I’m learning to control it, but I’ve already realized that it’s part of my life. I can’t escape it.”
The movie, (which also stars Barry Keoghan), and album have been heavily publicized as artist Abel Tesfaye shedding “The Weeknd” as a persona. He says the film gave him a chance to relinquish control to his director.“I knew going into this film, you know, especially with someone like Trey, obviously I would never want to let someone like him down,” The Weeknd explained in an interview with The Fader. “I wanted to do my job as an actor. So, you know, make my peace with the idea, with the script, give whatever notes I have to give. But essentially it being his film, where I give him the material, he makes the movie he wants to make, and I get to just focus on being an actor and not give a fuck about what's going on behind the scenes.”
