The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Earns $3.3 Million at the Box Office

The Weeknd’s new Lionsgate-released movie Hurry Up Tomorrow isn’t a hit at the box office. Variety reports that the Trey Edward Shults-directed film opened with $3.3 million from 2,020 theaters – on a budget of $15 million. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the film companion to The Weeknd’s album of the same name.

Additionally, Variety says that Final Destination: Bloodlines dominated the domestic box office the weekend of May 16; overtaking the No. 1 spot from Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Hurry Up Tomorrow, which found itself in sixth place. Hurry Up Tomorrow earned a 14 percent Rotten Tomatoes average and “C-” grade on CinemaScore.

According to Comscore , May releases in 2025 are better than last year in terms of ticket sales but haven’t gone back to pre-pandemic numbers. Domestic revenues are 15% ahead of 2024 though still more than 32% behind 2019.

Hurry Up Tomorrow stars The Weeknd as a fictionalized version of himself, teetering on the edge of a mental breakdown as he goes on a journey of self-discovery with a fan, played by Jenna Ortega. The story was inspired by a real-life incident where The Weeknd suddenly lost his voice during a show in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in 2022. The Grammy-winner has been open about his mental health struggles.

“My anxiety is a constant battle, and I feel like it never goes away,” he said last year. “I’m learning to control it, but I’ve already realized that it’s part of my life. I can’t escape it.”

The movie, (which also stars Barry Keoghan), and album have been heavily publicized as artist Abel Tesfaye shedding “The Weeknd” as a persona . He says the film gave him a chance to relinquish control to his director.