Ryan Coogler to be Honored at LACMA Art+Film Gala
The annual fundraiser is being co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to be honored in Los Angeles. According to Variety, the Sinners director is being recognized at the 14th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala. The fundraiser takes place November 1 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and will be chaired by museum trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio. Gucci is the presenting sponsor.
Coogler and artist Mary Corse are the honorees this year.
“Mary Corse has continually expanded the possibilities of painting in her exquisite works, which invite us to think deeply about the nature of perception,” said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. “Ryan Coogler’s films do something equally transformative. Through masterful storytelling and visual innovation, he reframes history, redefines narratives, and opens new worlds of possibility. Both artists challenge us to see differently whether through a shift in light or a shift in narrative and that is at the heart of what museums aspire to do.”
Considered one of L.A.’s most star-studded events, the gala tends to draw some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and art.
“This year’s gala will be a truly special one as we honor the incredible L.A. artist Mary Corse and trailblazing filmmaker Ryan Coogler,” Chow said via statement. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of Gucci, our partner since the first Art+Film Gala. We are grateful for their continued generosity to the museum, and we’re especially excited to welcome Gucci’s new artistic director, Demna, to LACMA and the creative community in Los Angeles.”
Coogler is having a banner year following the success of Sinners at the box office. Coogler also served as executive producer for the hit Marvel series Ironheart, which premiered in June on Disney+.
