Ryan Coogler to be Honored at LACMA Art+Film Gala

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to be honored in Los Angeles. According to Variety , the Sinners director is being recognized at the 14th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala. The fundraiser takes place November 1 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and will be chaired by museum trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio. Gucci is the presenting sponsor.

Coogler and artist Mary Corse are the honorees this year.

“Mary Corse has continually expanded the possibilities of painting in her exquisite works, which invite us to think deeply about the nature of perception,” said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. “Ryan Coogler’s films do something equally transformative. Through masterful storytelling and visual innovation, he reframes history, redefines narratives, and opens new worlds of possibility. Both artists challenge us to see differently whether through a shift in light or a shift in narrative and that is at the heart of what museums aspire to do.”