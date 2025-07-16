Rihanna Explains How Her Father Inspired Her Parenting Approach

Rihanna is opening up about motherhood. The superstar spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the recent Smurfs red carpet premiere, and she talked about her late father, Ronald Fenty, and whether or not her kids got to meet their grandfather before his death.

"I've always wanted that,” she said. “And I've always dreamed about what type of grandfather he would be to them because of the favorite parts of my dad. I think it prepared me for having two boys. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil. It's how I want to raise them. I want them to be outside and be in nature. No tablet babies.”

And she acknowledged her father was the inspiration for that.

"Oh, for sure,” she explained. “That was the funnest part of my life, running around outside, barefoot, free. You don't get to do that anymore."