Rihanna Says Long-Awaited ‘R9’ Album Won’t Be “Commercial Or Radio Digestible”

Rihanna has offered some details on the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti.

“I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years,” she added later. “But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio-digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

The “Kiss It Better” artist had previously talked about a new album in a 2022 Vogue interview , saying, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”