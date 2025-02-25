Rediscovered: J Dilla’s 'Welcome 2 Detroit'

James “J Dilla” Yancey, aka Jay Dee, has, it’s fair to say, has finally gotten his due. The revolutionary late producer was the subject of a recent well-received biography called Dilla Time by Dan Charnas, and just this year his native city of Detroit gave him a day on his birthday and named a street after him . There’s been one documentary about him already, and another is on the way .

With so much Dilla scholarship and love out there, there’s still one aspect of his catalog that is under-appreciated: his first true solo album, 2001’s Welcome 2 Detroit. Yes, it’s true that the project got a massive 20th-anniversary reissue a few years back that included an oral history of its creation . But even massive Dilla fans tend to overlook what makes the LP special: its variety.

The album contains a stunning array of different genres: straight-ahead (by Dilla standards) hip-hop; techno; bossa nova; R&B; funk; African music — it’s all there. Why is this particular project so varied, in a way the producer would never attempt again? In large part, it’s because of the changing nature of the album. Welcome 2 Detroit has its genesis in a meeting in Europe between Dilla, then newly freed from his production collective The Ummah, and Peter Adarkwah, head of the small record label BBE (an acronym for “Barely Breaking Even”). BBE was at that point primarily putting out compilations, projects where they would license already-existing music, selected by a celebrity DJ. That was what Adarkwah originally wanted from Dilla, says Dilla Time author Charnas. “Peter wants Jay Dee to do kind of the same thing that Kenny Dope did for him , a DJ-curated album,” he explains. “From that initial discussion, it became quite different.” Adarkwah had never released an album of original music before, but that was what the project morphed into. The label head visited Dilla in Detroit, and the two discovered they had common musical tastes. In particular, there was a song by the African-inspired (though actually American) group Oneness of Juju that Adarkwah played for Dilla that the latter loved, as well as jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd’s 1974 track “Think Twice.”



In fact, it was that trip that cemented Welcome 2 Detroit’s shape. It had already by that point changed conception from a compilation to a collection of original beats. But the pair hanging out and trading songs in the Motor City changed everything. “The upshot of it was, when Peter Adarkwah comes to Detroit, it's going to be an instrumental record of beats,” Charnas says. “But by the end of the trip, they both realize that James can actually create a solo album, with him singing or rapping or programming beats or playing instruments.” Adarkwah’s BBE was still a small company, and could only promise a $75,000 advance. But in return, Dilla was given license to do whatever he wanted. What he wanted, it turned out, was in large part to make the kind of tracks he and the BBE founder had been listening to during their time together — both Oneness of Juju’s “African Rhythms” and “Think Twice” are covered on the project.

Drummer and producer Karriem Riggins, a Detroiter as well, first befriended Dilla when Common, who Riggins was playing with at the time, came to the city to see if Dilla had beats for his 1997 album, One Day It'll All Make Sense. A few years later, not long before Welcome 2 Detroit, Riggins ended up getting a call to play on a song by Dilla's group Slum Village, "2U 4U." "I came in and I played it and nailed it," Riggins remembers. "He had ideas of wanting to do more music with live drums. So that time span from [Slum Village's Fantastic Vol. 2] to Welcome 2 Detroit, wheels were turning on how he could incorporate me on other things. "Then he met Peter Adarkwah, and I think Peter's direction was that he wanted Dilla to do live-oriented music and covers. It was supposed to be a covers album, from what I was told." So we have a wide-open blueprint and a virtuosic drummer, soon to be joined by singer/songwriter Dwele. For the rap tracks, a mix of Dilla's Detroit pals came on board — Phat Kat, Elzhi, Frank'n'Dank — alongside the beatmaker himself. "He decided that he was going to be generous with his Detroit friends and put them on," Charnas explains. "He had a whole stable of folks for years who wanted to get on Jay Dee beat, and so here's the chance."