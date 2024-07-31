Five Vegan Meals to Make if You’re on a Time Crunch

Omowale Adewale is an author and farmer who helps operate the Liberation Farm, a space and initiative designed to cultivate veganism in the Black community. Below, he supplies a list of easy-to-make vegan meals to chef up when you’re big on hunger but small on time.

When it comes down to it, veganism is about a dietary regimen that doesn’t involve harming or consuming animals. In Jamaica and the Caribbean, you’re more likely to hear people call the lifestyle “Ital.” In Southeast Asia, it’s called “ahimsa.”



In the last 10 years, many vegan festivals like Black VegFest have managed to make veganism more palatable nationally. There have been many Americans switching to veganism to be more in tune with the eco-system to combat climate change and support animals. However, most transition for health reasons. Vegans are interested in combating heart disease and colon cancer. The benefits of the vegan lifestyle are plenty; it has zero cholesterol and contrary to falsehoods, it has adequate protein and delicious meal options.





The most incredible thing about vegan options is there are thousands of fruit and vegetable meals that can be cooked quickly, 30 minutes or less. Today for Okayplayer, I’m breaking down some of the recipes.

Seitan Chicken Seitan is over a thousand years old, that’s older than hamburgers. It is made of wheat gluten (same stuff in all-purpose flour), herbs and water. If you happen to have some Seitan Chicken in your freezer because of a store-bought package or you got a simple recipe from my book, An Introduction to Veganism and Agricultural Globalism, you can make a delicious and familiar meal in under 20-min. Sauté the seitan for 5 minutes in a little oil, add in fresh onions and garlic, next season with any combination or use this savory mix for a nostalgic chicken flavor (sea salt, basil, rosemary, garlic powder, mustard powder, paprika, black pepper, thyme, celery seed, parsley, cumin and cayenne pepper). Ingredients: Seitan, onions, oil, garlic powder, any mix of sea salt, rosemary, mustard powder, thyme, celery seed, parsley, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Seitan, onions, oil, garlic powder, any mix of sea salt, rosemary, mustard powder, thyme, celery seed, parsley, cumin, and cayenne pepper.

Vegan Burger Next, pour the beans into a small or mid-sized bowl and mash half, add two tablespoons of cornmeal, oatmeal, spelt flour or other tiny grain for patty stability, add a half-cup of cooked carrot, corn, and spinach for more powerful phytonutrients, season to flavor perfection. I like sea salt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, basil, thyme and rosemary. Mold your patties into shape. This should create 2-4 patties. Coat your pan with vegetable oil on mid-high. Cook patties until brown on each side for 5-7 minutes. Grab hamburger bread and add vegan mayo or other condiments. Ingredients: lentils, black beans, cornmeal, oatmeal, spelt flower or tiny grain, cooked carrot, corn, spinach, sea salt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, basil, thyme and rosemary.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Kimchi Sandwich. This week, I made a Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Kimchi Sandwich. This meal is a great alternative to eating veal because it is succulent and tender and causes zero harm. Both mushrooms and kimchi are probiotic enhancers, so they can help regulate your digestive system. Both can be found at your healthy supermarket or online for less than $7 each for four servings. I started by coating my pan with margarine. I chose the finest organic garlic , chopped onion and broccoli rabe, because it is more nutrient dense than lettuce. After I worked half of the lion’s mane mushroom into the margarine with the heat on mid-high, I started toasting my non-dairy hamburger bread. I added kimchi to the top bun. On the bottom bun, I added vegan mayo, the contents of the pan, a little cayenne and some sriracha to create a spicy vegan meal. Ingredients: organic garlic, chopped onion, broccoli rabe, mane mushroom, vegan mayo, cayenne and sriracha. organic garlic, chopped onion, broccoli rabe, mane mushroom, vegan mayo, cayenne and sriracha.

Light Pasta (With or without Vegan Meatballs) One of the easiest meals to make for a large group is Light pasta with or without vegan meatballs. Boil your water, add any pasta and a pinch of sea salt. Let it cook for 10 minutes. Drain your water. Add two tablespoons of olive oil to your pasta and a fist full of beet greens and mix. In a pan, add onion and garlic to olive oil. Then add basil, thyme, and oregano seasoning. Take those beans and form several small vegan meatballs. Make sure to brown your vegan meatballs. Make a plate of your pasta and drizzle your olive oil and seasoning from the pan. Add your vegan meatballs and enjoy. Ingredients: olive oil, pasta, sea salt, beet greens, onion, thyme, and oregano, vegan meatballs. olive oil, pasta, sea salt, beet greens, onion, thyme, and oregano, vegan meatballs.